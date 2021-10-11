Local restaurant dishing out unique Vietnamese cuisine

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Great news for all of the foodies of Wichita Falls. A new Vietnamese restaurant has now opened in the Pyramid Center off Kemp Boulevard.

Owner of T&K Kitchen, Thai Hoang, says it took nearly three months to open up shop and so far the response has been overwhelming since opening less than a week ago.

He said those visiting his restaurant can expect to experience authentic Vietnamese cuisine, like pho, barbecue pork fried rice, and other specialty dishes.

“We serve everything fresh every day so we make everything from scratch, and we use the best ingredients to cook our food,” Hoang said.

While the restaurant has already opened its doors to the public, they will be celebrating the grand opening on Friday morning, Oct. 15, with a ribbon-cutting from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and offering ten percent off your order.