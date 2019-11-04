Local restaurant gives new parents the warmest welcome yet

(KFDX/KJTL) — In honor of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen now welcoming every guest with a Honey Butter Croissant, the restaurant is celebrating thousands of new families with the ultimate warm welcome – right as they leave the hospital.









During the first days with a newborn, new parents are too busy to cook or even eat. In fact, 80% of new moms report forgetting a meal.

To ease the stress of the first night with a newborn and guarantee parents a warm, homemade dinner, families will be surprised with gifts of croissants, ready-made meals and baby essentials on their way home.

Throughout the week of Nov. 18, Cheddar’s restaurants nationwide will visit local hospitals or birthing centers to send new families home with a welcome bundle.

These bundles contain a dozen signature Honey Butter Croissants, Homemade Chicken Pot Pies, Broccoli Cheese Casserole, Hot Fudge Cake and ready-to-cook meal and croissant-inspired baby items, including an infant support pillow, onesie and blanket.