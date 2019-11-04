Local restaurant gives new parents the warmest welcome yet

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — In honor of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen now welcoming every guest with a Honey Butter Croissant, the restaurant is celebrating thousands of new families with the ultimate warm welcome – right as they leave the hospital. 

During the first days with a newborn, new parents are too busy to cook or even eat. In fact, 80% of new moms report forgetting a meal.

To ease the stress of the first night with a newborn and guarantee parents a warm, homemade dinner, families will be surprised with gifts of croissants, ready-made meals and baby essentials on their way home.

Throughout the week of Nov. 18, Cheddar’s restaurants nationwide will visit local hospitals or birthing centers to send new families home with a welcome bundle.

These bundles contain a dozen signature Honey Butter Croissants, Homemade Chicken Pot Pies, Broccoli Cheese Casserole, Hot Fudge Cake and ready-to-cook meal and croissant-inspired baby items, including an infant support pillow, onesie and blanket.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Hit: Student accused in murder-for-hire plot

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hit: Student accused in murder-for-hire plot"

WF man commissions artist to paint life-size canvases of US presidents

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man commissions artist to paint life-size canvases of US presidents"

Fast Food Emergency: 911 Call Ends With Happy Meal Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fast Food Emergency: 911 Call Ends With Happy Meal Delivery"

VITA Volunteers needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "VITA Volunteers needed"

Wichita and Archer County Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer County Chase"

Birthdays 11-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 11-4-19"

OK Open carry injunction

Thumbnail for the video titled "OK Open carry injunction"

Oklahoma mass prison release

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma mass prison release"

Annual coat drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual coat drive"

Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase"

Semi accident under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi accident under investigation"

Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls"