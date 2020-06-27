Local restaurant owner reacts to order setting capacity back to 50%

Restaurants, which have been open at 75% capacity since phase 3 of the governor’s reopening strategy, were instructed to go back to 50% capacity.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Restaurants, which have been open at 75% capacity since phase 3 of the governor’s reopening strategy, were instructed to go back to 50% capacity.

This decision come in hopes of containing the spread of COVID-19.

Owner of Progress and Provisions Kyle Dalka said even though he will continue to lose revenue it’s about public safety and he will continue to support that.

“We’re really gonna have to focus back on family meals and take out, stuff like that especially since we won’t be able to fit as many people in here,” Dalka said.

Dalka said 75% is not much, so at 50%, it will be difficult as it relates to food cost and labor among other things.

He urges other restauranteurs to keep their spirits up and continue to support each other as they go through what will continue to be a frustrating time.