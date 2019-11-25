Local restaurant serving up holiday spirit, food for the soul

While they’re known for their delicious meals served hot to order, they’re also known for bringing the community together.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One local mom and pop restaurant in town is serving up good food for the soul to those in need of a place to feel like home for the holidays.

Mr. P’s Eatery has been around since April of 2018, and is located at 907 Denver street.

While they’re known for their delicious meals served hot to order, they’re also known for bringing the community together.

The owners of the restaurant, Carol Ann Giles and Preston Giles, want to live up to the meaning of Thanksgiving by giving to others who may not have anywhere to go.

“Thanksgiving is the day of giving and a lot of people don’t have family here and a place to go,” Giles said.

And by paying it forward, Mr. P’s Eatery is opening its doors to the public on Thanksgiving Day.

They will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will have a number of food options on the menu such as oxtails, ham, turkey, dressing, dessert and so much more.

They will also have fun games and prizes for customers.

They will serve $5 and $10 plates and kiddos ages 7 and under eat for free.