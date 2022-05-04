WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thursday is Cinco de Mayo, a day that marks the Mexican army’s victory over the French in 1862.

To celebrate Mexican culture and history, local restaurants are getting ready for a busy night.

There are a few local places in town where people can go celebrate Cinco de Mayo – Fiesta Mariachi being one of them offering a very traditional environment for families.

“Try to be ready back in the kitchen, the front, a lot of staff, a lot of food, a lot of beer,” Fiesta Mariachi General Manager Jose Juarez said of his preparations.

Juarez said everyone can expect to have a good time and enjoy their food and margarita specials.

“You can have options like small or jumbo, all kinds of flavors: strawberry, mango, pineapple,” Juarez said.

Fiesta Mariachi’s menu offers a variety of delicious dishes full of traditional Mexican flavors.

“We are very Mexican-authentic food, so that people come and enjoy something you feel like from Mexico: a special plate like a birria, pina loca,” Juarez said. “They come and enjoy and they like it. Some of the seafood, some of the guys say they can taste like they are in Mexico, tasting like near to the beach because it’s fresh and really good made.”

Juarez and other workers are hopeful to continue seeing everyone come out after many restaurants faced struggles due to Covid-19.