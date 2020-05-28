Local roofers warn Texomans against roofing scams

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Texoma in the middle of severe weather season, local roofers are warning residents not to take scamming baits.

Homeowners are being encouraged to always check with the Better Business Bureau to ensure a roofing company is licensed by the city.

Local roofers also said beware of individuals coming to your door immediately after a storm, that’s a big sign of a scammer.

“They’re in here just to get work down real quick and get out again on to chasing the next storm and so you need to be aware of them because they are not going to be around for any warranty work that you may have a couple of years down the road,” Arrowhead Roofing owner Rance Hogue said.

Hogue also said by using local roofing companies the dollars stay in the community and support other businesses in Texoma.