Local Salvation Army takes part in Red Kettle Challenge, plus challenge of their own

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Salvation Army’s red kettles are synonymous with the holiday season.

So, to start it off, a one-day red kettle challenge was issued by the Salvation Army National Commander at locations across the country.

“It would be huge if we came out on top, all across the country, Wichita falls would be on the map as the most giving community in the United States,” Wichita Falls Salvation Army officer Sergeant Toby Romack said.

But here locally, another challenge, a friendly competition between husband and wife.

So, Sgt. Romack and his wife, Sgt. Linda Romack, each set up on one side of Walmart, hoping their kettle is the most popular kettle.

“I love it, it’s my favorite time of year because I get to tell people ‘Merry Christmas’ all day long and it just fills my heart with joy,” Linda said.

Obviously during this pandemic, the only fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army is bigger than ever.

“We are desperately relying on our red kettle campaign this year, we’re hoping it’s a huge success so we don’t have to turn anybody away that comes to our doors seeking help,” Toby said.

Regardless of how much they end up with at the end of the day, the Romack’s know the support from Texoman’s will continue to be there.

“This is a giving community, where there’s a need, the community steps forward and helps those that need help,” Toby said.

Looking to continue helping whoever needs it while having some fun doing it!

We’ll keep you updated on the outcomes of who wins between the Romack’s!