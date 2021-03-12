Local school superintendents react to closing of Notre Dame Catholic School

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Although the Diocese of Forth Worth said this shouldn’t come as a surprise, the closing of Notre Dame Catholic School blindsided many around Wichita Falls.

“We’re shocked just like everybody else was,” WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.

More than 200 students and families, not to mention faculty and staff, received an email their school was closing in a matter of months.

Wichita Christian School Superintendent Karla Wallace’s has close ties, as her son graduated from Notre Dame in 1999.

“He and his fellow alumni are saddened today,” Wallace said.

A school that did so much to get her son ready for college and even impacted how Wallace runs her school.

“He had college preparatory experience there and in fact, I modeled many of our best practices here at Wichita Christian after what I learned there,” Wallace said.

But now the search is on for so many to find a new school for next year.

“We are already receiving calls and we are so excited about that,” Wallace said. “It’s possible that we could absorb some of that faculty here.”

And schools in Wichita Falls are hoping to make that search a little easier.

“We know that can be a traumatic experience, especially if you’ve never gone through it,” Kuhrt said. “But we definitely want to reach out to those families, we want to help them, we want to support..”

WFISD will look to host informational sessions so families can get more familiar, quicker.

After spring break, Wichita Christian School hopes to host tours and other events too.

“Absolutely take a look at us, Wichita Christian, we offer that same type of education, that’s a college preparatory education, with fine arts and athletics to accentuate those programs,” Wallace said.

Hoping they can be a stess-less option after an incredibly stressful time.

Both schools, before all else, are wishing the entire Notre Dame community the best during this difficult time.

Same goes for Christ Academy, you can read their full statement below:

“We are very sad to hear that Notre Dame is closing. What a difficult decision to have to make. How devastating to administration, staff, and families. Furthermore, it leaves a very big hole in our private school community and the Wichita Falls community. We cannot forget the rich history of this school and its impact on the students who have passed through its doors. Our prayers are with them as they continue to make challenging decisions in this time of transition.” — Christ Academy CEO Jerry Meadows