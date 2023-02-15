WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some local scouts are looking for help replacing a stolen trailer and equipment.

Scouts BSA Troop1 of Wichita Falls is seeking donations to help cover the cost to replace a trailer and equipment that was reportedly stolen.

According to committee chair Michael Parker, they are looking to raise $9,500. Parker said the stolen items were not insured because they were rechartered, and the theft occurred during the transfer.

Their fundraising goal is to replace the trailer and equipment by June 30th, 2023, before a scheduled trip to the National Jamboree High Adventure Summer Camp at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia for 30 youth and 10 adult volunteers.

If you would like to help, donate at their GoFundMe page by clicking here.