Local seamstresses stitch hope as medical supplies run low

Some texoman sewers have made more than 400 masks in a short amount of time, and the need continues to grow.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With more people contracting coronavirus, supplies are running low across the country.

Masks are in extremely high demand and almost impossible to find, even for those who need them most.

Some Texoma sewers have made more than 400 masks in a short amount of time and as the need continues to grow, they plan to keep putting needle to fabric as long as needed.

“If you can sew, you should be making a face mask,” Aunt Pam’s Closet owner Pam Schenk said.

“It takes an army,” mask maker Carol Davis said.

It’s a call local seamstresses are answering, whether they’re new to sewing, a professional, or coming out of retirement.

“People that are trying to use their machines for the first time in a long time they’re getting them out of the closet, trying to use them and they’re not working right so they’re coming in and they’re calling us and asking us questions on how to get it running so they can make masks,” Ace Sewing Center owner Judy Reams said.

Reams is patching up the seams, making face masks for local hospitals, hospice, first responders, really whoever needs them. Her customers are patching up the process.

“I sew and it’s just the right thing to do, put down the other projects you like so much and help out,” mask maker Linda Norwood said.

“I’ve been so fortunate to be able to do this, to help people, because we’re all in this together and anything that we can do, we need to do,” Davis said.

They’ve found however, some strangers they’re making masks for are reaping what they’ve sewed [sic] for free.

“We have been notified that there is a lot of people asking for them and they’re selling them for a profit, and we’re purchasing everything and donating our time and our efforts,” Davis said.

In Henrietta, Schenk is keeping that social distance, working nearly 10 hours alongside friends. They’re shipping masks to four states, but leaning local.

“We’ve made them for our school districts because they’re handing out meals, we’ve made them for our sheriff’s office, we’ve made them for the hospital and we’ve made them for the nursing home,” Schenk said. “We’re making face masks to save Americans, Americans helping Americans, that’s all I can say.”

At the drop of the needle and a push of the petal, these seamstresses can’t stress the need here at home, enough.

This is just a few Texomans pulling out their sewing machines.

Others include the Red River Quilters’ Guild and a Facebook page called “Face Masks by Quilters” created by Cindy Simmons.

If you know how to sew or want to learn, you can find more information from Ace Sewing Center here, and more from Aunt Pam’s Closet here.