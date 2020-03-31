1  of  4
Breaking News
Shelter in place order issued for all of Young County Wichita County officials confirm eight new COVID-19 cases, total now 38 Abbott closes all Texas schools through May 4. WF City Council amends shelter-in-place order
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Local shelters offer shelter in place for those in need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)- Wichita Falls has been in shelter in place since Friday, April 27.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has given out two tickets for violating this order, but what do you do if you don’t have a place to call home?

“Our two shelters Faith Mission and Faith Refuge are open for business, we’re not going anywhere, we’re going to be here,” CEO of Faith Mission Steve Parks said.

Almost a full week into shelter in place and local shelters in Wichita Falls are up for the challenge as more people look for a safe place to stay during the uncertain times.

“We mainly serve what the scripture calls the least of these, well the least of these have gotten even more least now,” Sergeant Toby Romack with Salvation Army Wichita Falls said. “Because a lot of businesses, restaurants, libraries are shut down so they have nowhere to go.”

Sparks said Faith Mission is not worried about too many people right now, but they are taking it day by day.

“Things have kind of leveled off now and I think we are at a manageable place in our population, we’re not overflowing by any means, but we are just taking it day by day on the numbers,” Sparks said.

But if it does come to it, they have back-up plans in place for different scenarios.

We have some overflow opportunities available to us here, we have different rooms that we can put down mats and cots in if it gets to that place,” Sparks said.

Both Faith Mission and Salvation Army said they stay in close contact in case the other needs supplies or is too full to take someone new in.

But if it comes to a point in time when they are both full, Romack says they have resources available.

“We can work with other agencies in the community, maybe out of the community, you know the Salvation Army is worldwide,” Romack said. “We can give them if nobody else here locally we can give them some resources and guidelines to another salvation army facility, somewhere close to this area.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News