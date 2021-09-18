Local shelters reflect on impact Clear the Shelters have people and pets

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday was national Clear the Shelters Day and it also was the final day for folks to adopt a furry friend in the CTS event.

Shelters like the Humane Society of Wichita County and Texas Pit Crew both say that while these past few weeks have meant a lot to them, they know that it meant the most to those pets.

“I like pets because they keep my life full,” Wichita Falls resident Judy Gilbert said.

That’s one of the reasons Gilbert decided to participate in Clear the Shelters at the Humane Society of Wichita County, a shelter she is no stranger to.

“I feel great doing that. I’ve adopted one other animal from this shelter and he is doing well, it’s a dog though this one is a cat,” Gilbert said.

Adoptions like these are what Clear the Shelters is all about. This pet adoption campaign is a way to help pets who have spent so much time in these shelters, find a fur-ever home.

“This kind of event is so important for the community and for our animals because it helps get elderly or less favorable dogs adopted and it also puts a spotlight on our cats too which usually don’t get a lot of interest and it helps give back to the community so lower-income families might be able to afford the adoption fee now,” Humane Society of Wichita County staff member Elizabeth Heineken.

Heineken says seeing these animals find that pur-fect match is what matters most.

“The animals that have been here for a while, they are more than overjoyed to be in a family’s arms they just are so excited,” Heineken said.

Excited to be in the arms of those like faith watts and her family.

“It’s been really fun and I’m excited to adopt some pets because I really like animals and me and my mom are going to give it like a really, really good family and we will have a nice backyard for it and a nice home for it,” Wichita Falls resident Faith Watts said.

But across town, Shaneka Griffin of the Texas Pit Crew says sending dozens of pets out the door is a bittersweet feeling.

“Sometimes it’s emotional but a lot of the times it’s a good experience because they deserve that good home so it’s happy and sad at the same time,” Griffin said.

And Griffin wants to remind people who may still be on the fence about adopting a furry friend she says it’s a decision you won’t regret.

“They’re special, I mean it takes a good heart but they fill a void and they are loving,” Griffin said.

With help from this community, they can ensure that these pets continue to find a loving home.

If you didn’t have a chance to make it out today to adopt a pet you can still come out and adopt during shelters’ regular business hours but adoption fees will vary across locations.