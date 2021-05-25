Local shipping business moves into old Pump Jack Diner building

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—You may have noticed some activity going on at the old Pump Jack Diner off of Broad Street, and that’s because a new business has moved in, and no it’s not a restaurant.

Connect Shipping and Packing has neighbored the farmers market downtown since 2014, but owner Kim Galan said business started picking up enough to where she needed more space which prompted her to move to her new location.

Connect offers a variety of amenities from custom decals, greeting cards, engraving, and even offers P.O. boxes you can purchase to have your UPS, FedEx, DHL, and postal service packages delivered there instead of being left on your porch with the potential of being stolen.

“We love that it’s on some busy streets, we loved that it had a parking lot, its big, and its just better visibility than the building that we were at,” Galan said.

The new Connect location is at 902 Broad Street.