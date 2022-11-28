WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The holiday season may have just started but for the team at Connect Packing and Shipping, it’s already starting to look like a lot like Christmas.

“We get very busy yes we do and no matter where you go you’re going to be in a line, the sooner you get your packages here the better,” Connect Packing and Shipping Owner Kim Galan said.

With Christmas only 27 days away, Galan said they expect to get even busier. But while we inch closer to the big day, the nation is also inching closer to a potential railroad strike.

December 8 is the deadline to avoid a major strike as railroad unions still haven’t reached an agreement and no rail workers is bad news for our economy, especially this time of year.

“There is the railroad strike possibility. You gotta remember today is Cyber Monday so we’ve just hit the shipping season and you’re gonna see a huge amount of shipping going on now,” Galan said.

While the strike could impact shipping and transportation among other things Galan said there’s no need to panic about your packages arriving on time. There’s plenty of time to get those gifts underneath the tree.

“If you want to avoid the post office, come and see us. We do UPS, FedEx DHL, and the Post Office,” Galan said.

Aside from great shipping and packing options Connect also has great stocking stuffers, custom wrapping paper and more. All things to help ease your stress this uncertain holiday season.

“It’s fun because we get to see a lot of the same people and help them pack their packages and we enjoy doing that part of it. If you don’t like to play Tetris and you don’t like to pack your packages, just bring them to us,” Galan said.

Galan adds that all carriers are saying to have your packages in the mail by December 16 for ground shipping in order for them to arrive before Christmas.

For more information on Connect Packing and Shipping, click here.

Railroad workers are fighting for better wages, working conditions, and more sick and vacation time.