WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a title no dog owner wishes on their furry friends, but for those in Wichita Falls brave enough to face the ugly truth and admit their puppy isn’t the prettiest, they may walk away with a little extra cash.

Flyer courtesy Withershins Menagerie

Local wholistic shop Withershins Menagerie, located at 912 Scott Avenue in Wichita Falls, is looking for the ugliest dog in Wichita Falls with their Ugly Dog Contest.

According to their flyer, the winner of the ugliest dog contest will receive a trophy, as well as $100.

Wichita Falls dog owners can enter the Ugly Dog Contest by submitting a photo or video via email to amyandmadison@gmail.com. The deadline to submit a photo and enter is Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The top five finalists will be notified by email, and the winner will be announced at Withershins Menagerie during the ArtWalk on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 7 p.m. The finalist must be present to win.