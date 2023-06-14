WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Most people know someone with body art they’re not proud of, or perhaps they have a regrettable tattoo themselves. But for residents of Wichita Falls with unfortunate ink, it could mean extra cash in their wallet.

Local wholistic shop Withershins Menagerie, located at 912 Scott Avenue in Wichita Falls, is looking for the ugliest tattoo in Wichita Falls with their Ugly Tattoo Contest.

Flyer courtesy Withershins Menagerie

According to their flyer, the winner of the Ugly Tattoo Contest will be awarded $100.

Wichita Falls residents who have a tattoo they’re ashamed of, or an ugly one they’re proud of, can enter by submitting a photo via email to amyandmadison@gmail.com. The deadline to submit a photo and enter is Friday, June 30, 2023.

“If you or someone you know has what you think it takes to win the title, then send us a picture and get yourself entered,” a Withershin’s Menagerie spokesperson said.

According to their flyer, submissions should not be too vulgar, as the monthly ArtWalk is an event that is open to the public.

The chosen finalists will be notified by email, and the winner will be announced at Withershins Menagerie during the ArtWalk on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 7 p.m.