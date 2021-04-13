Local Shriners warns public of scam

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A local fraternal organization is warning residents of a possible phony solicitation drive using their name to seek donations.

Maskat Shrine Potentate and former Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons said they are getting word that someone is calling residents saying they are taking donations for the Maskat Shrine to send kids to the circus for free.

Lemons said while the Shriners do have circuses and send kids free, there is no such legitimate drive going on currently, and no one is authorized to make calls asking for donations in their name.