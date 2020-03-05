Local specialty team provides removal for unwanted tattoos

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — A local doctor and his specialty team at Radiant Touch are helping people remove tattoos they may regret getting.

Getting a tattoo is a big decision and is thought to be a permanent one to most.

In a time where almost everyone knows at least one person who has tattoos or a tattoo, sometimes the decision of getting that tattoo becomes a regret.

“Current research suggests there is about a 30% chance of regret on any tattoo a lot of people will have multiple tattoos,” Dr. Bruce Palmer said. “They don’t like one of the tattoos or the art quality of that tattoo and they will want that one removed. The other one we see fairly frequently is someone’s name that they no longer want or a ring finger they’re no longer married.”

Tattoo regret can weigh heavily on a person, and that why laser nurse Jodi Shawver said being able to help people makes the job that much better.

“When you do lighten a tattoo someone has been carrying a burden about, it does make them feel better and it makes you feel good because you know you helped them with a problem,” Shawver said.

For Texomans who have a tattoo they regret, but are unsure or worried about getting a laser procedure, the specialty team at Radiant Touch said they will give a step by step walkthrough to ensure a well-informed decision beforehand.

“We will talk about how to take care of your skin before and after. You will definitely see Dr. Palmer and when I do treatment you leave here knowing how to take care of your skin for the optimal result,” Shawver said.

As a result, more and more patients are feeling better after having a burden for so long.