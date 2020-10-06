Local, state leaders demand answers over stolen “Forever” memorial as reward soars to $8,600

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local and state officials were pleading to the community Monday for any information after the “Forever” horse memorial was stolen from out-front of McNeil Middle School.

“To the persons who have stolen the memory of Lauren Landavazo, shame on you,” Makayla Smith’s father Rodney said while reading a statement from his daughter, who survived that day.

State Senator Pat Fallon and State Representatives James Frank and Drew Springer were instrumental in the passing of Lauren’s Law after the death of Lauren Landavazo.

Fallon adding their bond with the Landavazo family only continues to grow stronger — even in the face of adversity.

“There’s 130,000 hearts that are infuriated right now and we’re going to catch the perpetrators,” Fallon said.

An outpouring of support and a fierce passion for justice where a prized horse once stood.

“It’s hard to overstate what that horse meant to this community, so to have somebody destroy that, I mean that hurts,” Vern Landavazo said. “And having been through the things that I’ve been through in life I can still be honest and say that hurts.”

The news conference featured many officials, including Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana, all demanding answers.

“I think we are in the exact same situation right now, of all the monuments that we have here,” Santellana said. “I sat here four years ago in this exact same spot dedicating this monument, you know we need to find this person.”

Lauren’s father Vern said the support the families received is unmatched, and Fallon, Frank, and Springer have been instrumental in keeping Lauren’s legacy alive.

“Your children are not just faces to them, they keep your children in their heart and we’re just very lucky,” Vern said.

“Vern and Bianka Landovazo are family, they are our dearest friends and I’m a better person for knowing them and so many people in this community are better for knowing them,” Fallon said.

And there was an overall theme of the day, whoever committed this crime, you will be caught.

“Turn yourself in because it’s not just one of the best law enforcement organizations in the country that’s looking for you, it’s 103,000 sets of eyes and ears of the citizens that are outraged so you’re going to get caught, so turn yourself in,” Fallon said.

And all local and state leaders there said whether they recover the statue or not, there will be a new one to replace it soon.

If you have any information about this crime call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888, and you could earn up to $8,600.