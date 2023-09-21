WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Surveillance of a Wichita Falls grocery store where a complaint had been received about illegal sales of alcohol to minors led to the arrest of an employee.

Desiree Ann Murrell, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, on a charge of sale of alcoholic beverages to a minor. She was released the same day after posting her $1,500 bond.

According to authorities, an agent with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission was doing surveillance of the Monroe Street Grocery on September 9, 2023, after a complaint was filed alleging the store was selling alcohol to minors.

The agent said shortly after 9 p.m. that night, a truck that was occupied by three males parked in front of the store. One of the passengers got out and went into the store and came out carrying three 12-packs of malt beverage.

The agent said he pulled up beside the truck and identified himself as an officer. He asked the occupants if any of them were over 21, and they all said they were not. The agent issued each of them citations for minors in possession of alcohol and the alcohol was seized.

According to the affidavit, the minor who purchased the alcohol said the clerk inside did not ask for identification. The agent released them and then talked to the clerk and asked if she knew why he was there and she told him because she had just sold alcohol to a minor.

The agent said the clerk, who was identified as Murrell, told him she did not ask for identification and only asked if he was of age and he said he was. The agent left and later issued an arrest warrant.