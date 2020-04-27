Local Texoman and Bahama Bucks owner loses battle with cancer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Wichita Falls mother and owner of Bahama Bucks’s Shawn Broadway Butler. She passed away Friday after battling adenoid cystic carcinoma, which is a rare type of salivary gland cancer.

The WFISD Foundation Board honored Butler in a Facebook post on Monday, touting her years of dedication to the Foundation and the community.

Bahama Buck’s also released a statement about Butler’s passing.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the loss of Shawn Butler, Franchise Owner of the Bahama Buck’s at 3203 Kemp Blvd. in Wichita Falls, TX. “Shawn was a dedicated owner, family member, and friend of our franchise family for twelve years. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her desire to bless others will proceed in her legacy, to her family, community, and Bahama Buck’s,” said Blake Buchanan, President and CEO of Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation. Shawn had a heart for Bahama Buck’s and wanted the Wichita Falls community to continue to enjoy the Greatest Sno on Earth, in spite of her passing. She and the Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation have entrusted the sale of this location to Clinton Bowen, current Franchise Owner of the Burleson, TX Bahama Buck’s location. Clinton has been a Bahama Buck’s Franchise owner for over five years and is dedicated to Blessing Our Guests. Clinton and his wife Kendra have deep roots in the Wichita Falls area. Clinton graduated high school from Rider and Kendra from Windthorst. Both also attended MSU and have family and friends still living in the area. The Bowen’s are saddened to lose one of our Bahama Buck’s family members and will strive to keep Shawn’s legacy alive in the community she dearly loved. As the entire Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation, we honor the life of Shawn Butler, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.

A scholarship fund has been set up in Butler’s memory. If you would like to make a contribution please mail it to WFISD Foundation PO Box 97533 Wichita Falls, TX 76307, or call the Foundation office at 940-235-1009.