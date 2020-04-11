Local TX lawmakers weigh in on Texas’ response to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local Texas lawmakers are proud of the state’s response to COVID-19, but they’re also addressing some concerns.

District 69 State Rep. James Frank, Drew Springer who represents District 68 and State Sen. Pat Fallon all believe Gov. Greg Abbott has made the right calls, but in a group discussion, they shared their worries and what could come of this.

“I’m not saying everything is rosy, but if you look at it the planning and the execution has been pretty good so far,” Frank said.

Frank, Springer and Fallon commend the state’s actions against the coronavirus and have an idea of how this might play out.

“I’ve got to hand it to the school districts, to totally have everything thrown on top of them and be able to move the classroom setting to virtual setting and on top of that, delivering meals to kids, they’ve done a phenomenal job,” Springer said.

“Probably we’ll see three stages, probably the first one beginning sometime in May, where we start to roll back some of these restrictions and they’re going to be guided by the boots on the ground and the results of what’s happening so we could regress,” Fallon said.

Each lawmaker also has concerns about the current situation.

“There are tons of other health risks that are essentially being ignored as the 100% focus is on COVID-19,” Frank said.

“Let’s say somebody has chest pains and they otherwise would’ve gone to the hospital, they’re gonna be less inclined to go, they’re gonna try to ride it out because they don’t want to go into a situation where there’s been so much fear about COVID-19, well there’s other things that can affect your health, there’s other things that can kill you,” Fallon.

“We haven’t even discussed what the new suicide rate is, how many more are coming from that, how much more child abuse there’s going to be, i mean the divorce attorney when this is over I’m scared to think they’re going to have a bumper business going on,” Springer said.

On top of the idea that other physical and mental health aspects are possibly being ignored, economies in the representative’s districts are taking a noticeable hit.

“The cattle industry, the producer is not making hardly anything and they’re losing a ton of money at the same time, the packing industry is seeing record highs and you’re seeing it at the grocery store,” Springer said.

“Anybody who can operate in a way that’s safe, we need to allow them to get back to work, it’s crazy that we’re actually stopping people and in some cases we’re stopping them even though they can operate safely because they’re on this non-essential list, I happen to think everyone is essential,” Frank said.

Fallon said it will take time to get back to what is considered normal, but the state is well prepared.

“Right now, we have roughly speaking, about 20,000 hospital beds ready and reserved for COVID-19 patients and just about 1,100 or so are occupied so you’re looking at about 6% that’s what we swung into action and we’re able to accomplish in about 30 days,” Fallon said.

As far as the potential for a special session, none of the three anticipate or think a trip to Austin should happen. They said right now, the state has enough tools to combat this.