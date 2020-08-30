Local U.S. Army Specialist returns home after 9-month deployment, tough battle with COVID-19

A big welcome home to U.S. Army Specialist Jaime Martinez.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls family got the homecoming surprise of a lifetime Saturday night, one they thought wouldn’t happen.

A big welcome home to U.S. Army Specialist Jaime Martinez.

Martinez was deployed to Saudi Arabia for nine months.

He got COVID-19 while deployed and didn’t know if he was going to make it, even telling his wife while overseas that he might not. He said his symptoms were very severe.

Martinez got tested one more time before heading home and tested negative.

His family was surprised by his early arrival home and beyond excited to have him back home.

“Just worrying every day about my kids, my wife, my family, my grandma, my mom, it’s hard, but God is good,” Martinez said.

“I’m really thankful that he’s back with us and I prayed a lot when he was sick,” Martinez’s wife Amarilys said.

Martinez made the surprise extra sweet by riding up in a new car for his wife.

We at Texomashomepage want to thank Martinez for his service.