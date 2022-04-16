WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time since the pandemic restrictions took effect, the unemployment rate for Wichita Falls has fallen below 4%.

The rate for March 2022 is 3.7%, compared to 4.6% in February and 4.8% in January.

The three-county metro area rate is at 3.6%

The last time the city jobless rate was below 4% is February of 2020 when it was at 3.1%. As Covid-19 restrictions took effect, the rate began climbing, to 4.7%, then 11%. It stayed above 6% for the next 12 months.

It fell to 4% last December.

The lowest rate in the area is 1.9% in Throckmorton County. Wilbarger County continues to have the highest rate at 4.8%.

The statewide average is now 3.9%.