Local Urgent Care seeing a rise in flu-related cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The flu virus is making its way across the nation resulting in 19 pediatric deaths, six of which have been in Texas.

One of those deaths happened here in Wichita County back in November and could be a contributing cause to local health clinics seeing a rise in flu shot requests.

Flu season this year is in full swing, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down. The CDC reports 2.6 million illnesses already this year related to the flu and many more to come.

“We do have a lot of parents taking precautions when their children are starting to run a fever,” Nurse Practitioner Kimberly Allgood said. “I don’t know if it has to do with the pediatric flu death but either way parents are taking note and getting their children checked.”

According to the latest data from the CDC, 21 states, including Texas, are now reporting high flu activity. As far as to why people may not be getting flu shots, allgood said it’s all about educating yourself.

“There’s the old sang, ‘I got the flu from getting the vaccine,’ Allgood said. “I think that people, you know, either don’t read on the vaccinations themselves or take someone else’s word for it and then some people are just very scared of shots.”

For those people that are scared of shots, there could be an alternative.

“Every patient is different,” Allgood said. “It just depends on what their health status is and what other diseases they have.”

Now Allgood hopes others will get their flu shots in hopes of seeing a decrease in the number of flu-related cases.

Flu season is expected to peak between December and February and end in early spring.