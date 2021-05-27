Local veteran business owners reflect on time overseas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—With Memorial Day just around the corner, two veterans who started up a lawn company here in Wichita Falls are reflecting on their time overseas while reminding people what Memorial Day is all about.

You may catch yourself getting tired of all this rain lately, but Army and Navy veterans Richard Lucero and Joshua Bolin with B and L Tree and Lawn Services are soaking it up.

“We decided to take this on, the lord willed us to go ahead and get together and actually form this business,” Lucero said.

B and L started up just a few weeks ago but Lucero said business has been booming and he gives all his thanks to the big man upstairs.

“He blessed us abundantly, we enjoy wanting to help the community and we want to give back to the community and I feel that for both me and Joshua serving in the military and actually volunteering to serve, this is something that we want to do for the rest of our lives is to help people out,” Lucero said.

Both Lucero and Bolin served overseas and Bolin admits it was tough to transition back into civilian life.

“You know I was just so used to being on a site you just see T-walls around you and you always had to be alert and then when I came back I had to break down being so alert so much and always looking around,” Bolin said.

And with Memorial Day less than a week away, Lucero wants to remind the community what that day is all about.

“Just remember those who have gone before us and its not about us, it never has been and we never want it to be about us, we want it to be about the community and the people that we serve so I’d say, just remember those who have gone before us,” Lucero said.

Lucero said they are in the process of creating discounts for those who have risked their lives serving and protecting our nation.

If you would like to contact B and L Lawn Services call (940) 228-9371