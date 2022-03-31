MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As of Thursday, March 31, it’s been 10 days since three EF1 tornados hit Montague County, changing the lives of many.

The two tornados around Bowie and one in the Nocona area destroyed roofs, sheds and, for some, even their houses.

For one Vietnam veteran we spoke to who lives between Bowie and Montague, it’s the mementos of his late wife now gone he will truly miss the most.

Albert McClanahan said an evening hang in the living room with his son quickly turned into them taking cover from an EF1 tornado.

“I heard tornadoes before, but they’re usually a dull roar, but that was a high scream whistle, and we went down to that highway there quickly and got into the center bathroom and sat down there, and I could hear it ripping and turning,” McClanahan said.

Ten days later with friends, family and neighbors by his side, they’re making their way through the rubble.

“It had [taken] my porch, ripped it up [and] ripped the roof back there – it’s ripped off,” McClanahan said.

The Vietnam veteran said though his roof, windows and porch are either gone or damaged, he is most heartbroken by the things he lost that kept him connected to his wife of 55 years who he lost two years ago.

“I had a large red storage building right out there, and it’s a goner,” McClanahan said. “We had a lot of her stuff stored in [there], especially stuff. My wife had knick-knacks she had picked up all over the world, dishes from Germany and stuff from Japan, and it’s all gone. She was a junker, she was a junker – anything she saw, she bought it, and it’s all gone.”

“I’m sorry she is gone, but I’m proud she wasn’t here to see all that, that would’ve broken her heart,” McClanahan said.

Mcclanahan said he is lucky to have friends and a community around him to help him make his way through the rubble.

McClanahan said it will be a while before repairs are done, but he is blessed to not have been physically hurt.