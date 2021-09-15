Local Vietnam veterans host get-together event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Association of Vietnam Veterans are holding a gathering this weekend to offer fellowship to honor hero Vietnam veterans.

The Association’s Get-Together is set for Saturday, September 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 169 at 4605 Lake Shore Drive.

All Vietnam veterans, spouses and partners are invited to show up and enjoy hot dogs, bratwursts, drinks and great company in the park at Lake Wichita.

For more information, call Jerry Bartlett at (817) 694-8477.