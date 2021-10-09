Local Vietnamese restaurant warns public about customer allegedly using counterfeit money

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vietnamese restaurant in Wichita Falls is warning other local businesses about an alleged counterfeit spender.

Pho Corner posted to their Facebook Friday night pictures of a man that Pho Corner owner Phillip Allen claims spent around $70 of counterfeit money, $50 buying to-go food and two $10 tips for the bartender and line cook.

Allen said the man was in the restaurant around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. He said the time on the security cameras is off by an hour.





Images from the restaurant’s security camera, as posted to their Facebook page

Allen also said that normally, the bartender would have checked the $50 bill with a pen, but she was taking care of a large party at the same time and forgot to check.

Allen gave the following statement: “Small businesses are struggling right now, including mine. It really makes me angry that people are out there robbing us. Because that’s what that is! $50 is not going to make or break us, but for a smaller business, that could make the difference between a good day and a bad one.”

Allen said he will be filing a police report next week.