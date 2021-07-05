Local volunteer fire departments ready to serve their communities when needed

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Each year the Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest for fire departments across the country, and local volunteer fire departments have been working hard to help serve the community.

In Clay County the volunteer fire departments of Vashti, Lake Arrowhead, Joy, and Bellevue rally together with a group effort to serve and protect their community.

“We are interconnected, we’re all brothers, and we support each other with mutual aid on larger fires and also out on medical calls and car accidents,” said Steve Williams, volunteer firefighter for the Vashti VFD.

On the Fourth of July, the Vashti Volunteer Fire Department only had to respond to one fire call but volunteer firefighter Steve Williams says they are always ready to go out and save lives.

Across town at Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Mike Hall says serving in this role is his personal way of giving back to the community as it’s done him.

“Back about 16 years ago my dad passed away, the volunteer fire department came and helped, and the next month I joined the fire department, and it’s off and running and has been going ever since,” said Hall said.

Both firefighters say as first responders they have just one mission.

“We come from all walks of life. We’re just like you we just want to serve our community and at the end of the day go home and see our families,” said Williams.

They say the community can thank them in one way when they see them out.

“The best thing you can do to thank a volunteer firefighter is to just slow down beep your horn and wave,” said Williams.

A small gesture for the men and women who give their free time to serving our communities.

Find out more about the Vashti Volunteer Fire Department by clicking here. Also, find out more about the Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department by clicking here.