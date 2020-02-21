Local voters weigh in on 2020 democratic presidential election

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the aftermath of Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate, Wichita Falls folks are weighing in on who they believe could win Texas on Super Tuesday.

Right now Pete Buttigieg leads in the democratic nomination race with 22 delegates and Bernie Sanders trails right behind him with 21.

There is still a lot to come before Texans make the final call.

However, at both the Wichita County Democratic Headquarters and the Wichita Falls Tea Party District 13 congressional forum’s Thursday, both are still confident in their respective parties.

After Wednesday’s rocky presidential debate in Nevada, even some who vote democrat are unsure of what to think.

“I’ll be very honest with you, I think Donald Trump won, whenever we have a machine gun party and try to shoot one another down I don’t think that shows the American people who we want to be our leader,” Wichita County Democratic Association VP Gene Newton said.

On the other side, Doug Compton who represents the Wichita Falls Tea Party as the treasurer thinks the democratic party might not even make it to November.

“I think it’s a high possibility that we can come to November and Trump’s the only one on the ticket,” Compton said.

For another Wichita Falls resident, Natalie Cole, was pleased by the debate, calling it energetic and thorough and while she’s not quite sure which democratic candidate will take the primary election, she has an idea.

“I would still say it would be a centrist, and the centrist still seems to be Joe Biden right now,” Cole said.

The Trump supporters are still wary though, watching closely to see who he may face come Nov. 3.

“On the Democratic side, the only candidate that even has any support is Bernie Sanders, but whose in real control is the DNC and we can see that, the DNC screwed him out of the last one,” Compton said.

Only time will tell and both groups are ready to take these thoughts to the polls.

The Texas primary election is March 3.

Early voting wraps up Feb. 28.