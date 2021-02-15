Local warming centers opening for those without power in Texoma

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Thousands of Texoma residents remain without power as temperatures remain in the single digits, causing the temperatures of their homes to drop substantially.

Many without power may not have access to a generator, blankets, or a fireplace in order to stay warm during the rolling blackouts.

Lindsay Barker with the City of Wichita Falls said there are currently not any warming centers open, but the emergency preparedness coordinator is monitoring the situation closely.

According to Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, those in need should reach out to Faith Mission (for men and families) or Faith Refuge (for women) in case of an emergency.

A few places in Wichita County have set themselves up as warming stations for residents to stay warm until power is restored.

Below is a list of currently known warming centers in Wichita County.

This list will be updated as more warming center locations open.

Burkburnett Community Center — 735 Davy Drive, Burkburnett

The City of Burkburnett is closely monitoring the potential inclement weather approaching.

In the event of a power outage in Burkburnett, the Community Center will be prepared to be a warming center for the public until power can be restored.

Also the Street Department is ready and prepared to work the roads when needed. We are anticipating the winter weather to weaken around Friday.

Non-medical emergencies can contact the Burkburnett Police Department at (940) 569-2231.

City Hope Church — 4301 Cedar Elm Lane, Wichita Falls

City Hope Church is offering heat, food, snacks and water to anyone seeking warmth during this power outage.