Local wedding boutiques and venues see increase in wedding inquiries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The pandemic altered many wedding plans last year, but those in the wedding industry, like Isn’t She Lovely Wedding Boutique owner Dottie Hoover, said they’ve been busier than ever with no end in sight.

“Full season, already booking out up until June of next year, and I do have a lot of last minute brides, and when I say last minute, I mean under six weeks,” Hoover said.

Hoover, who has been helping brides find that perfect dress for 15 years now, said last year was tough, not only for her business, but, of course, for her brides.

“It’s been really difficult, but at the end of the day, you are still getting married to your loved one,” Hoover said. “Regardless how many times you’ve had to postpone, it’s not about the big deal, if you will, but getting to say those vows of ‘I take thee.”

Another part of planning the perfect wedding is the venue. Event Coordinator for the Hamilton Ballroom Ellen Atkinson said they, too, have seen the wedding rush.

“We’re actually picking up quite a lot, you know. 2020, everybody cancelled — I think out of thirty-something events, we had seven that went ahead with their events,” Atkinson said. “This year, we’ve got bookings through the end of the year, and we’ve even got a couple into next year.”

The scenic ballroom has been a wedding hotspot for years now, and helping plan weddings there has become Atkinson’s favorite part.

“I love to see how everything gets decorated,” Atkinson said. “I love to see the happy brides; they come in, and they look up, and they are absolutely amazed at this in Wichita Falls.”

“There’s not a day that I don’t cry,” Hoover said. “And it’s happy tears, but I just get as emotional as they do.”

Whenever you’re ready to say I do, these local bridal experts will get you ready for your big day.