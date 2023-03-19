WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local boxer is set to represent not just Wichita Falls, but Texas at the National Golden Gloves Tournament in Philadelphia.

Emmanuel Carrillo won by a hard-fought split decision in the Texas State Golden Gloves final. At just 18 years old, Carrillo has made a name for himself as a seven-time USA National Champion and two-time gold medalist at the Junior Olympics.

He said he’s excited to make the next step and represent Texas on the national level.

“All my hard work has really led up to this. I didn’t put in the hours of training, days of not eating, and doing stuff and losing the weight going on diet. When I hear my name getting called that’s me achieving my goals,” Carrillo said.

Carrillo said he’ll be back in training camp to prepare for the tournament. He hopes to come back as a champion and be one of the reasons Wichita Falls is back on the boxing map.