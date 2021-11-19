Know before you go: Local businesses share their favorite items for holiday gifts

Know before you go: Local businesses show their favorite items for holiday gifts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the holiday season right around the corner, it’s time to start gift shopping!

Wichita Falls is home to many wonderful small businesses. While your first thought might be to head over to a big-name retailer for your Christmas shopping this year, it’s important to think of all the small businesses in your town and how you can help impact them and the families who run them by shopping locally.

Local stores have given recommendations and we’ve gathered together some of their favorite gifts to give this holiday season with gift ideas for all ages.

All potential gift ideas can be found shopping at small and local businesses in Wichita Falls!

For the little ones and young at heart, Stork Land and Kids Too! is stocked and ready for holiday shopping to begin! If you are looking for a great gift for any age, Pop Fidget Toys (left) is one of the hottest selling toys this year and has no age limit! Think of popping bubble wrap, except the bubble wrap doesn’t run out and you can keep on popping. These toys come in all shapes, colors, and sizes. They even have a keychain option for those who want an easier on-the-go option.

POP Fidget Toys

Baby Stella

Green Toys

Baby Stella (middle) is the toy that grows with you. The dolls come as either Baby “Stella” or Baby “Fella” and have many different accessories that you can add on as future gifts.

Another hot-selling toy brand that can be found at Stork Land is Green Toys (right). Green Toys are unique because they promote young girls being able to play with the same toys as boys. These toys will be on a special flash sale at Stork Land for 25% off. The exact day has not been announced yet, but they said they will announce on their social media, so make sure to check back!

Stork Land will also be hosting a special After Hours Santa Shopping event for adults, which includes champagne while parents and family members shop for their little ones. The shopping event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 2.

If you’re shopping for that special someone this holiday season, The Containery has so many beautiful gift options. NEST New York (left) has many home fragrances, such as candles, diffusers, soaps, lotions, perfume, and body care items.

Kendra Scott (middle) jewelry is a hot seller at The Containery and will be on a special sale during Shop Small Saturday and Black Friday.

Nest Home Fragrances

Kendra Scott Jewerly

Vietri Italian Dinnerware and Home Decor

Vietri Italian Dinnerware and Home Decor (right) would make for a great gift or addition to your holiday decorating this year. Offering more than just holiday pieces, these items are the perfect gift for someone who enjoys the finer things in life along with decorating.

The Containery will be celebrating Shop Small Saturday with specials on Kendra Scott jewelry and more! you can stay up to date on their new arrivals and other items by checking their website or Facebook page.

For personalized gifts, Ramble and Company have a wide variety of styles, colors, and designs. Their Today I Choose Joy Tee (left) is preshrunk and comes in sizes from XS to 3X.

The Ramble Military Jacket (middle) was designed just for Ramble and Company to be a military-style jacket that would fit a woman better. The jacket can be personalized with patches and buttons of your choice. With the purchase of the jacket, customers get one customizable add-on of either a patch or button for free.

Today I Choose Joy Tee

Ramble Military Jacket

Wichita Falls Hoodie

Ramble and Company have so many Wichita Falls themed apparel items in their store, including the Wichita Falls Hoodie (right). They have tee’s as well and are always coming out with new designs for those who just can’t get enough! Sizing for these items goes from kids sizes to 3X, depending on the style.

You can stay in the loop on new items added to the store by checking their social media.

If you’re looking for an out of the box, yet classic gift for Christmas this year, K Bond Jewelers has many great options, even if jewelry isn’t your thing.

A great gift if you are looking for jewelry though, is their Paperclip Pendants (left), a perfect gift for any age.

Paperclip Pendants

Woolly Mammoth Pocket Knives

Another unique gift you can find at K Bond is Woolly Mammoth Pocket Knives (right). These knives are made from Mammoth fossils, so no two knives are alike

If you’re looking to shop trending apparel brands, Annie Jewel & Charlie’s has got you covered. The brand Greylin (left) is perfect for those special holiday occasions coming up and can even be dressed down to wear in the office.

They also offer a great option for men’s clothing with the brand Peter Millar (middle). From accessories such as hats and sunglasses to your basic tops and bottoms, you can create a whole outfit for that special someone.

Greylin

Peter Millar Apparel

Vuori Athleisure

Vuori (right) offers buttery soft premium quality athleisure wear for both men and women. This brand is designed to be worn for working out and during your daily life.

Annie Jewel & Charlie’s will be having their Christmas shopping party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 2. Make sure to stop by and find out more about the fun discounts they will be having.

Dear Heart has simple gift options that are designed to make a massive impact by creating more conversations about Jesus. Their Leather Banners (left) come in mini sizes as well as ones big enough to be the center point of a wall. They would make a great addition to an already made photo wall or a great stand-alone piece.

The Enough Stud Earrings (middle) were designed with the intention to be a reminder to always have your ears open for what God is saying to you.

Leather Banners

Enough Stud Earrings

Rescued Wrap Ring

Rescued Wrap Ring (right) is the perfect ring for anyone since it is adjustable and can be pulled shut or opened wider to perfectly fit your finger. This ring was based on The Parable of the Lost Sheep and serves as a reminder of how loved you are.

Dear Heart is having a “15 Days of Cheer” sale until November 29, where there will be a different surprise deal every day on their website.

Berend Turf and Tractor have great gift options for any big kids or little kids in your life. Their Stihl battery products (left) are easy to start, lightweight, and friendly to the environment. Pictured is the BGA 57 Blower, but Berend has a variety of products to serve any need.

As mentioned for those little ones in your life, Kubota toys (middle) are a great option if they aren’t ready for the life-size version.

BGA 57 Battery Powered Blower

Kubota Toys

HSA 26 Battery Powered Garden Shears

Another Sthil product that would make a great gift for the gardener in your life is the HSA 26 Battery Powered Garden Shears (right). These shears are also battery-powered along with being lightweight and precise, perfect for trimming ornamental plants, pruning, or cutting small shrubs.

Giving the gift of skincare this holiday season is a great option for any age! Bloom Clinical Skincare offers many different types of facials that can be personalized to your skin.

Along with facials, Bloom also offers many other treatments such as brow shaping and tinting, dermaplaning, hydrafacials, facial peels, and waxing. If you aren’t sure what service to get for someone, you can always play it safe by giving a Bloom gift card.

Bloom Giftcard

Bloom Anti-Aging Hydrating Collection Skincare Kit

Bloom also has a luxury skincare line that you can incorporate into your daily life! The Anti-Aging Hydrating Collection Skincare Kit (right) would make a perfect gift for anyone at any point in their skincare journey. The kit includes Anti-Aging Peptide Natural Cleanser, Hydra Serum (Hyaluronic Acid), Overnight Cream, and a Daily Moisturizer Gel Cream.