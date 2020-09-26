Local winery ready to get back into the community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After seven months of shutdowns, reopenings and uncertainty, the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market will open for the masses Saturday, Sept. 25 for the Fall Winery Day, where local Texoma wineries will showcase their best wines for tasting.

As states slowly begin reopening, local businesses saw an opportunity to raise spirits and get involved in the community.

“We’re starting to see some of those easing, but most establishments like mine have had some significant revenue loses,” Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery President and CEO Scott Poenitzsch said. “So yeah we can’t wait to get back.”

Experiencing the effects of the shutdown first-hand, those at Horseshoe Bend in Iowa Park said they are ready to get out and see some customers again. Something Poenitzsch said is vital in this industry.

“We cannot wait to get back to those times where we can meet the people, talk about our products and have them enjoy our products with a wide range of food and that stuff,” Poenitzsch said.

It’s not only about the mending relationships though, Poenitzsch said he is ready to show all the new products he has crafted in quarantine.

“Bond with our customers and vice versa, and even though we make a wide variety of wines, we want to share those wines with the people,” Poenitzsch said.

Local wineries will be more than ready to once again offer customers their favorite wines.

“They can come down to the farmers market, in downtown Wichita Falls and have a wide range of wines, very good wines, both from sweet to dry to red to white,” Poenitzsch said.

