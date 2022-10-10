WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local woman continues to defy the odds after getting the devastating diagnosis of stage 4 triple negative and HER2 breast cancer.

Wichita Falls native Jeannie Klump was seemingly living a healthy life.

“I rode horses all of the time, my husband and I were team ropers,” Klump said. “I sang with a Christian group called the White Horse Gospel Band. So, very active with our children and grandchildren just doing everything we could.”

One morning in 2014, Klump noticed something wasn’t right.

“I was going upstairs to get my daughter ready for school and just happened to notice something didn’t feel right,” Klump said. “When I came back down I did, kind of a self-exam and I found a lump about the size of a walnut. I told my husband I found a lump and he said to go get it checked.

After going to get checked out, she received what she thought was a death sentence.

“When she called she said ‘we’ve got your results and it’s triple negative,'” Klump said. “I said ‘oh good, that’s great.’ You know you hear the word negative and you think everything is okay.

But everything wasn’t okay. Klump was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer which according to the CDC is a kind of breast cancer that does not have any receptors that are commonly found in breast cancer.

This means doctors have fewer treatment options. But that’s not the only thing they found.

“With this biopsy, they went in and found a second cancer which is HER2 in the same tumor in the same breast,” Klump said.

HER2 breast cancer means the breast cancer tests positive for a protein called Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2. This protein promotes the growth of cancer cells and only about one of every five breast cancers has extra copies of the gene that makes the HER2 protein.

Having both cancers makes it that much harder to survive. But Klump didn’t give up.

“I think my children are what kept me going,” Klump said. “Faith that, I knew my husband was a strong man and he could do it on his own but I didn’t want to accept that, I wanted to be there with him.”

Then in 2017, Klump received the news of a lifetime…

“After you do the surgeries it was kind of you hope they got it,” Klump said. “Then after you find out all of these years of battling, it’s gone it’s just overwhelming.”

Now with October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Klump is telling her story in hopes of bringing awareness to one day finding a cure for this deadly disease.

“Being aware of your body and what it’s going through especially as a woman,” Klump said. “You know, breast cancer can affect men too but as a woman, you have to check regularly, and when they say you need a mammogram don’t be afraid of it they’ve got new technology out there, go do it.”

Klump also said during her third surgery the doctors called her family to let them know she wasn’t going to make it.

Of course, she defied those odds as well and she and her family are grateful to spend each new day together doing the things they love. In fact, they were on their way back from Six Flags.

She also said she is one of only two people to ever be diagnosed with this in the state of Texas and she’s the only one to beat it.