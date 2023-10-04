WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local woman has turned a baking opportunity into a local business.

You can get a taste at the Art Walk on Thursday, October 4, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Amy Parker, a cottage baker, said her secret recipe has people coming back for more, to the point she has become overwhelmed with business.

One Fourth of July, Amy Parker’s company asked her to bake a pie, and since that day, Parker’s special pies have been the talk of Wichita Falls. What makes her pie special is a secret glaze she puts on top.

“I do actually enjoy it,” Parker said. “I love the outcome, and I enjoy people’s excitement and, you know, the love for my pies.”

What started with just apple has grown into cherry and peach pies.

“So, I’ve been very touched, I guess I’d say, and humbled by it,” Parker said. “How many people are just so crazy about my pie, you know, I just would have never imagined.”

Parker said she hopes to one day have her own bakery here in Wichita Falls.

Amy’s Pies will be for sale at the Wichita Falls Art Walk tomorrow evening.