Local Woman honors those during pregnancy infant loss awareness month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— A Wichita Falls woman wants you to get involved in a worldwide event for families who have experience the grief of losing a child.

October is pregnancy infant loss awareness month, and Oct. 15 is pregnancy and infant loss remembrance day.

Statistics show one in four women have a miscarriage. One in 160 babies are born stillborn.

Chelsey Carrillo knows that staggering statistic far too well. She lost four children.

To honor those hard losses she is participating in a nationally-recognized candlelight vigil as a part of pregnancy and infant loss day.

For her and many other parents, this vigil gives parents a chance to open up about their personal stories and find comfort in others.

“Just staying home and staying in bed and easily falling into a depression,” Chelsey Carrillo said. “I decided that I was going to pour into something good and put some light in this cause. There are so many women who don’t take the time to grieve.”