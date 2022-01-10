WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A World War 2 veteran who gained national media attention on his 100th birthday has passed away.

Joe Cuba, who turned 100 in March 2019, passed away peacefully at the Brookdale Midwestern Assisted Living Facility on Sunday.

Cuba gained national news attention after a Facebook post asking for 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday went viral.

Cuba received tens of thousands of cards from people across the world and appeared on national talk shows, including NBC’s Today Show.

Cuba was beloved in Texoma, and the entire community rallied behind his viral post to make it one of the most unforgettable stories we’ve ever been a part of:

Cuba would have celebrated 103 years of life in March 2022.