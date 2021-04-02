Locally based State Trooper honored for Rio Grande rescue

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Clay County DPS trooper was recognized by Governor Abbott, for rescuing a mother and her infant at the Rio Grande, after cartel members reportedly threw them from a raft into the river.

Trooper Curtis Woodard is stationed at the Clay County Annex in Henrietta.

According to the Facebook page for the DPS South Texas Region, the rescue happened in March made by a special operations group that was helping the US border patrol.

The mother and child had been waiting in Mexico since December to cross into the U.S.

The mother paid smugglers $3,500 to cross the Rio Grande River into the U.S. The mom was assaulted by the smugglers in Mexico, which resulted in a broken leg, according to reports.

The family of two crossed the river in rafts along with 67 adults and 150 children in Roma.