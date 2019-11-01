Locals get head start on Christmas shopping

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It may be Halloween, but some folks are getting a head start on Christmas shopping.

The Junior League of Wichita Falls is hosting its Christmas Magic preview party for exclusive VIP shopping.

Christmas Magic is the biggest fundraiser for the Junior League and all money raised at the door and through vendor’s booth fees goes back into community projects such as HEART, League of Arts, the Community Assistance Fund, International Friendship and Opportunity Knocks.

There is shopping for all ages, with vendors from all over the country.

“It is the first look shopping, it was a separate ticketed event and they get hors d’oeuvres and a drink ticket and the first 200 people through the door got a swag bag and it’s just the first chance to get a look at all the shopping that’s here,” Christmas Magic co-chair Sarah Solomons said.

If you missed the sneak peek event, you’ll have many opportunities to shop the market for $7 at the door.

See details on the rest of the event here.

