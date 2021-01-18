Locals ponder what MLK would think of today’s America on the holiday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a champion for the Civil Rights Movement in America.

His courage, thoughtfulness and loving nature helped destroy the bondage that segregation had on America.

It is because of the work of Dr. King that allows Black people to be where they are today.

There has been much progress made since Dr. King’s era but MLK Center Coordinator Michael Davis said it is apparent that more work must be done.

“It’s really a day of service. Give back to the community that which you come from,” Davis said.

That’s what the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday means to Davis.

On this day of service, Midwestern State University students are making bracelets and writing letters to first responders and deployed military members.

“Of course service. Service runs near and dear to me but as well as justice,” MSU Student Leadership & Involvement Graduate Assistant Jamilah Kangudja said. “He had a vision. And so in order to go and live that and embody that for this day and even days after this I think that’s really what it means for me.”

Dr. King was the main face of the Civil Rights movement in America.

He led the movement on the foundation of nonviolence as he fought for voting rights and desegregation among other problems in the country. Davis said progress has been made since that time but there is still a long way to go.

“In fact, January 6 taught us that we still have work to do. I do believe that we can achieve the democracy that Dr. King wanted. Dr. King wanted democracy more than anything else,” Davis said.

MSU officials said they searched the area for places to volunteer but there were none. That’s why they make it a priority to remember Dr. King on campus.

“To be able to provide that opportunity for our MSU community, I think that it’s imperative,” Kangudja said. “We pride ourselves on being able to do community service for our community.”

Davis quoted Dr. King’s last book to explain what he believes Dr. King would say now.

“Where do we go from here and how do we proceed from here on out? Do we want democracy or do we want chaos? We can be better,” Davis said. “By now we should’ve gotten it right. We shouldn’t be going over the same old thing.”

While many things have changed since Dr. King’s day, the hope for change is a notion that remains fervent.

To donate to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund, click here.