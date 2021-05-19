Locals react to Gov. Abbott signing ‘heartbeat bill’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott signs one of the nation’s strictest abortion measures today making Senate Bill 8 law.

Also known as the ‘heartbeat bill,’ it says anyone who aides in an abortion after a heartbeat is detected can be sued.

A round of applause on one side. Frustration mounting on the other.

“If it seems like to people that this is something that is always continually coming up, I think that’s because it doesn’t remain solved, that really their opposing sides and they really aren’t going to able to compromise,” MSU Chair of Political Science Dr. Lind Veazey said.

The signing of Senate Bill 8 which would allow anyone to sue providers or one who aides in an abortion after a heartbeat is detected signals a recurring struggle for abortion access advocates.

“We’re disappointed that Governor Abbott and the majority of the Texas Legislature prioritized an unconstitutional bill that would ban abortion access for Texans especially in light that there are so many other issues facing Texans that they could’ve focused on,” Unapologetic Abortion Advocacy Executive Director Aimee Arrambide.

While a disappointment for some, it’s a positive part of other’s beliefs.

“I believe a child is a child at conception, I’m not for abortion of any kind, I’m for life and so the bill that he put into effect today, do I think it’s gonna stop it? No, I wished it would,” Wichita Falls Bible Baptist Church Preacher Mike Rucker said.

But just because Governor Abbott signed what’s been coined the ‘heartbeat bill,’ Veazey says this isn’t necessarily the be-all and end-all.

“What this bill tries to do to get around some of that is instead of saying that a person can’t have an abortion after an embryonic heartbeat is detected, what they’re saying is anyone who performs such an abortion can be sued,” Veazey said.

“Texas, I think, thinks they have a better shot this time than they would before.”

Leaving it in the hands of anyone and everyone else.

“By saying we’re not enforcing it, no state official is enforcing it, but what they’ve done is provide a venue for lawsuits,” Veazey said.

The tide could shift but for now, those for and against know where they stand.

“We’re not giving up, Texans are resilient. It will be challenged and hopefully, it will be struck down,” Arrambide said.

“If you say it’s my body, it’s my choice, you’re absolutely right you have a right to your body, but that baby has a right too,” Rucker said.

Texas now leading the charge on one of the most controversial topics in the country.

This law goes into effect September 1 unless it’s taken to court and struck down.

But Dr. Veazey says Texas is anticipating changes in the Supreme Court which could decide to not uphold previous rulings against banning abortion in the state.