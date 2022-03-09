TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Frustrations at the gas pump are growing nationally and right here in Texoma as gas prices continue to go up.

A gallon of regular gas tops $4 in some places, with diesel up over $5 a gallon, putting many in a tough spot.

If you filled up your gas tank recently, you probably noticed you paid a little more than you normally do.

“It was about $30 to fill up our gas tank about a month ago, and now it’s pushing $50,” Wichita Falls resident Cristi Gowen said.

“Probably $60, compared to me being half full now, and it’ll be twenty or forty dollars more,” a customer at the gas pump who chose not to give his name said.

That’s the reality of most drivers following this steady increase in the price of gasoline, an increase that is quickly putting a dent in everyone’s wallet.

“It’s making it hard to pay bills because we’ve got to travel, we have to get to and from work, we have a lot of places that we have to go, but at the same time we have bills we have to pay,” Gowen said. “It’s just a lot of money that goes toward gas.”

These prices can especially hurt if you’re in the process of traveling.

“You know that’s a lot of money; we’re going back to Colorado – it’s going to cost us about $500 more to get there,” one customer said. “We came down here for a while this winter, and we’re just afraid that gas prices are going to go so high that it’ll be crazy, so we’re leaving early.”

One consulting firm said households will spend $850 more on gas this year compared to last year if gas prices remain above $4 a gallon for most of the year.

While many of us keep our eyes on these gas prices and trends, those who drive electric cars – like Teslas – say it’s times like these they like having an electric vehicle.

“I don’t have to worry about gas lines,” an electric vehicle owner at the Jolly Travel Center said. “I mean, I can go fill my car up at home. I’ve got about 300 mile range, so I like the option.”

While charging your car comes with a price tag, it’s a price that’s way more manageable.

“Probably to fill this car up, it would probably cost about $17,” the electric vehicle owner said.

No matter what kind of car you drive, the inflation we’re seeing is likely to affect you in some way.

“Gasoline and diesel being so high – it’s gonna affect everything: food, beer, water, everything, furniture, TVs, you name it,” a customer said. “Inflation’s already terrible; it’s going to be even worse.”

The price of gas is concerning now, but many are hopeful things will level out soon.