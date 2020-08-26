Locals start voter registration initiative as 2020 election season nears

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are 40 days left to register to vote. To help people get signed up to vote, two Wichitans have begun a voter registration outreach initiative.

Kisham Baltrip and Luis Serna-Martinez said they want to focus on the areas of Wichita Fall that have low registration numbers and have seen minimal outreach by local politicians. To do that, they plan to walk the streets and talk to citizens, which is something they already have experience doing.

“There is no better America if we do not use our voices,” Baltrip said. “Even if it just means going to the polls and submitting a ballot.”

Serna-Martinez and Baltrip went to elementary school together in Wichita Falls, and they have also both volunteered for presidential campaigns. Now they are using their experiences to serve their community.

“I just really felt that it was my moral obligation to do what I can to ensure that people can participate in our political process here in the United States,” Serna-Martinez said.

“We have to start reflecting what is happening in this country. We have to. Otherwise, it’s not gonna survive,” Baltrip said. “But you want to know how that’s going to happen? Us young people have to get involved. Us people of color have to be involved. Us poor people have to be involved.”

To get people involved, Serna-Martinez and Baltrip plan to focus on the parts of Wichita Falls with the lowest voter registration like District 2.

“We’re focusing on the people who have similar experiences as us, who have lived lives as similar as us, not only them but their ancestors as well,” Baltrip said.

“I also noticed while doing block walking that there were a lot of people in the community that have not had anyone talk to them and make them feel like their political opinions matter,” Serna-Martinez said.

Even though they have volunteered for campaigns in the past, these men said this initiative is all about informing the public and getting everyone to Vote.

“Millenial and Gen Z are going to make up the largest group of eligible voters within the next couple of years,” Baltrip said. “We can literally change the political climate in the whole country, in your city. But it starts locally.”

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.

This initiative needs volunteers, so contact the Wichita County Democratic Party for more information on volunteering at 940-322-1127.

Click here to find out if you are eligible to vote in the 2020 election.