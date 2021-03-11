Locke Supply Co. expands to Wichita Falls, remodeling old Winn-Dixie

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – If you’ve driven by Beverly Drive and Seymour Highway, you may have noticed some activity at the old Winn-Dixie location.

That’s because a popular distributor of plumbing, electrical & HVAC is expanding its 100 percent employee-owned company to Wichita Falls.

Locke Supply Co., which recently announced expansion plans in Mesquite, provides services to homeowners and contractors.

Brian Hawes, Vice President of Real Estate and Manufacturing for Locke, confirmed the expansion Thursday.

Hawes said the company is targeting a May opening for the Wichita Falls location, while also admitting remodeling the former grocery store will take some time.

Locke Supply Co. was founded by Don J. Locke, who began work in the plumbing business in 1946 while attending the University of Oklahoma.

Locke Supply Co. started in 1955 when Locke and his wife opened a wholesale plumbing supply outlet in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

In late 1956 and early 1957, the Locke’s moved their company to Oklahoma City and developed a second branch in 1958. Today, the company is operating 180 stores in seven states.