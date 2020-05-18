LOCKED IN LIMBO: Texas inmates bounce between jail and mental health help

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case attempted capital murder from more than 30 years ago.

It happened on May 26, 1989 in the 1400 block of Hayes.

Police said a Hispanic male in his late 20's to early 30's, 5’10 to 6 feet tall and stocky build, broke into the victims home.