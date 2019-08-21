Lodging options for Hotter’N Hell Riders

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — Ever since Wichita Falls has hosted the Hotter’N Hell, residents, hotels and even community organizations have welcomed out of town riders.

“We are already sold out on one night and then we have five left on the next night it is a huge event this time of year every hotel is sold out I think already, ” Days Inn Manger Rashonda Grey said.

Grey said each year the bikers leave with a smile on their face.

“Everybody is happy and a lot of people coming here this year stayed last year so before they leave a lot of people stop at the desk and make reservations for the following year, ” Grey said.

Downtown Wichita Falls YMCA President Brandon Brown said the Y is beginning to fill up and some riders are coming in a day early.

“We will have anywhere between 300 to 325 staying with us on Friday and Saturday night and actually this year have some staying Thursday night because they have a race going Friday morning,” Brown said.

With hotels starting to be fully booked Brown said for many undecided riders or ones left with no place the YMCA is open to house them last minute.

“A lot of people don’t know until last minute what they wanna come to the race or not and in a spur of a moment if they decide to we are a perfect option for them cause of all the benefits we have of staying at the YMCA,” Brown said.