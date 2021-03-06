Logan Fox fundraiser gathers more than $8,000

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Community members rallied in support of four-year-old Logan Fox today by purchasing hamburgers at a fundraiser trying to raise money for Logan’s surgery.

Logan was born with a non-genetic condition making him wheelchair-bound and unable to use his hands the way we do.

However, Logan is up for surgery that could help him walk. The surgery, in Florida, costs nearly $200,000.

Ashely Fox, Logan’s mother, said the family is currently at $117,000 and raised $8,308 in today’s fundraiser.

“You never know how awesome your community is until people just start to flock together. It’s like they’re like, ‘Oh hey, Logan has a chance to be able to walk. This surgery will help him walk.’ And everybody’s like, ‘What can we do? How can we help,” Ashley Fox said.

The Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association donated $1,000 as well. WFPFA members also helped by cooking the burgers.

There is a GoFundMe page for Logan. To donate, click here.